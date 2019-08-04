Graham (NYSE:GHM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on Graham in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $1.59 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Graham from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Graham in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graham currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.30.

Shares of Graham stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,142. The stock has a market cap of $211.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.32. Graham has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $28.98.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.19 million. Graham had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Graham will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 681,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 13,989 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 6.2% during the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 311,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the first quarter worth $303,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 0.8% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 575,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the first quarter worth $213,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

