Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.55

Shares of Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc (OTCMKTS:GOVB) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.55 and traded as high as $12.85. Gouverneur Bancorp shares last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Gouverneur Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Gouverneur Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56.

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter.

About Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB)

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides banking services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company's deposit products include passbook savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.