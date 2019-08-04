Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) a CHF 110 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 110 price target on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SREN. HSBC set a CHF 115 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a CHF 90 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays set a CHF 107.70 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 108 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 103 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 104.98.

Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of CHF 81.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

