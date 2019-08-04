Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

GSBD traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $19.87. 163,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,183. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89. The company has a market capitalization of $802.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.99. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $20.50) on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSBD. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 142,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 66,135 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 26,595 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,375 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 20,488 shares during the period. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.