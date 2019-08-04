Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $737.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.40 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Godaddy updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NYSE GDDY traded down $3.81 on Friday, hitting $70.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,775,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,133. Godaddy has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.18.

In other Godaddy news, Director Brian Sharples sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $58,977.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,791.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total transaction of $149,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,541,790.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,841 shares of company stock worth $5,842,100 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Godaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.89.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

