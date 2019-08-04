GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Jaffray Companies

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) was downgraded by Piper Jaffray Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for GlycoMimetics’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GLYC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlycoMimetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

GLYC stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 722,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,790. The company has a market capitalization of $399.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 23.88, a current ratio of 23.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.16. GlycoMimetics has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,553,000 after purchasing an additional 365,096 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 228,664 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,707,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $915,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 311,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

