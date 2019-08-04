Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.93 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:GLUU traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.82. The company had a trading volume of 22,345,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,795. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24. Glu Mobile has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

In related news, Director Holdings Ltd Tencent sold 7,259,728 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $56,262,892.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 4,166 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $29,578.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,268,064 shares of company stock valued at $56,322,745. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,694,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,097,000 after buying an additional 92,914 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,292,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,960,000 after buying an additional 1,026,230 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,733,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,627,000 after buying an additional 374,859 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,493,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,903,000 after buying an additional 353,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,296,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,529,000 after buying an additional 684,258 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Glu Mobile from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens set a $12.00 price objective on Glu Mobile and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Glu Mobile from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Glu Mobile has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.08.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

