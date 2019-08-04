Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Shares Up 8%

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)’s stock price shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.37 and last traded at $50.10, 3,179,893 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 407% from the average session volume of 626,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.39.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GMED. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on Globus Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Globus Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.90.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.48. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $150.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 620.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.