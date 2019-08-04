Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Shares Up 8%

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)’s stock price shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.37 and last traded at $50.10, 3,179,893 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 407% from the average session volume of 626,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.39.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on GMED. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on Globus Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Globus Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.90.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.48. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 620.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.
About Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.
