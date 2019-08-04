Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,184 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $11,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 464,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 141,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 74,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MLPA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.79. 978,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,991. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $10.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.90.

