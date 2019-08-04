Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given a $78.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Citigroup set a $78.00 price target on Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group set a $84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.29.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $64.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 37.12%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $399,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 55.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 50.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

