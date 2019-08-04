Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 1.8% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 271,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,126,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $399,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.95. 6,753,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,022,869. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GILD. ValuEngine raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $84.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.