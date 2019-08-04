Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins raised Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.66.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,458. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.16.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.91 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 50.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

