Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins raised Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.66.
Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,458. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.16.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 50.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.
