Gifto (GTO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.57 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, CoinTiger and BiteBTC. Over the last week, Gifto has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Gifto has a market capitalization of $12.58 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00251419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.57 or 0.01385558 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00023034 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00109056 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,212,222 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Bithumb, CoinTiger, Coinnest, Binance, Kryptono, Kyber Network, Allbit, BiteBTC, Bittrex, OKEx, Cobinhood, Bibox, Bancor Network and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

