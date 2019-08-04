Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gevo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of GEVO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 121,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,666. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.69. Gevo has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $4.97.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 101.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gevo will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy J. Cesarek purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gevo stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Gevo as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

