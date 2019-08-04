GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Shares Down 5.5%

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) traded down 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.84 and last traded at $6.03, 738,723 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 113% from the average session volume of 347,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GenMark Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43.

In other news, insider Hany Massarany sold 6,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $41,355.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 835,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,529,818.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 363,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,193 shares of company stock valued at $315,548 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 0.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,470,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,058,000 after purchasing an additional 77,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,638,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,683,000 after acquiring an additional 28,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,203,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 210,171 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 22.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 776,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 141,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNMK)

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

