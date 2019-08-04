General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,366 shares during the period. General Mills makes up 1.8% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of General Mills worth $16,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,224,000 after acquiring an additional 433,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,036,000 after acquiring an additional 473,831 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 287.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 167,054 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 32.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at $938,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,521,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,232. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.66.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

