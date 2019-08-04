Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.96 million. Generac had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Generac updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GNRC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.00. The company had a trading volume of 547,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,424. Generac has a 52-week low of $45.43 and a 52-week high of $73.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.04.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $1,117,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 681,043 shares in the company, valued at $38,043,061.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Generac by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,870,000 after purchasing an additional 33,794 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Generac by 2.6% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,478,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,632,000 after purchasing an additional 37,105 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Generac by 0.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,467,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Generac by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,550,000 after purchasing an additional 63,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,945,000. Institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Generac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.17.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.