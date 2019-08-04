GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Upgraded by Pareto Securities to “Buy”

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

GLOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GasLog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of GasLog from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.85.

NYSE:GLOG traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $13.88. 350,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. GasLog has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.14.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. GasLog had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $154.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GasLog will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of GasLog in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GasLog in the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of GasLog by 32.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in GasLog by 9.2% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 57,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in GasLog by 14.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

