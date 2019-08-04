GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Issues Earnings Results

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $154.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.75 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of GasLog stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 350,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,500. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. GasLog has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. GasLog’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of GasLog by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of GasLog by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GasLog by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 52,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of GasLog by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of GasLog by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on GLOG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Pareto Securities raised shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GasLog has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.85.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

