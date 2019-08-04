Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.14.

IT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gartner to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,032 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.29, for a total value of $634,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,573.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 6,366 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $982,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,581.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,725 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,521,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,096,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,374,000 after acquiring an additional 417,543 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 1,440.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 223,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,974,000 after acquiring an additional 209,444 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 361,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,758,000 after acquiring an additional 194,719 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 2,569.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after acquiring an additional 130,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock traded down $2.30 on Tuesday, reaching $135.11. The stock had a trading volume of 570,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,943. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Gartner has a 1 year low of $120.89 and a 1 year high of $171.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. Gartner had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

