Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $5.73. Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 481 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77.

Get Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst by 21.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst by 72.8% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst in the first quarter valued at $61,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 19,958 shares during the last quarter.

Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst Company Profile (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.