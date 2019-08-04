Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $5.73. Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 481 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst Company Profile (NYSE:GNT)
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.