FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company of 1st Security Bank of Washington that delivers banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses and industry niches within distinct Puget Sound area communities. It originates home improvement loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and second mortgage/home equity loan products, consumer loans, including home improvement loans. The company also offers various lending products, such as commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential construction lending. FS Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of FS Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of FS Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

FSBW traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $47.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,389. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The company has a market cap of $217.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.85%.

In other FS Bancorp news, VP Debra Lynn Steck sold 30,540 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $1,466,530.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 20,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 19.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 96,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 19.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 22.2% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

