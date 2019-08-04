Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Franklin Financial Network from an equal rating to a weight rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded Franklin Financial Network from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Hovde Group restated a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Compass Point lowered Franklin Financial Network from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Financial Network from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Financial Network has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.20.

Shares of FSB stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.69. 81,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,743. Franklin Financial Network has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $426.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $32.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Financial Network will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Franklin Financial Network’s payout ratio is 5.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Franklin Financial Network by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Franklin Financial Network by 3.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Franklin Financial Network by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Franklin Financial Network by 2.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Franklin Financial Network by 104.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

