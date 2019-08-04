Fountain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $296,718.00 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One Fountain token can now be purchased for $0.0348 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger and CoinBene. In the last seven days, Fountain has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. Fountain has a market cap of $2.04 million and $296,718.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Fountain Profile

Fountain’s total supply is 2,195,657,106 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,526,757 tokens. The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub

Fountain Token Trading

Fountain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

