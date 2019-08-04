Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FOSL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fossil Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fossil Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

FOSL traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.91. 1,268,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,890. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $507.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.54. Fossil Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $465.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.97 million. Fossil Group had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. Analysts predict that Fossil Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Martin Frey acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,951 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $9,139,000 after purchasing an additional 22,871 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,045 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,715,698 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $26,989,000 after purchasing an additional 169,086 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,880 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $13,038,000 after acquiring an additional 101,892 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,394 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

