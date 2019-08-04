Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FET. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $4.25 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.89.

NYSE:FET traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.06. 1,434,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.93.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $245.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Forum Energy Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,926,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,479,000 after acquiring an additional 91,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 603,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 56,676 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 588.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

