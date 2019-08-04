Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Issues Earnings Results

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.53-3.67 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.53-3.67 EPS.

Shares of FBHS stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $51.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,725,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.55. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $35.27 and a 1 year high of $58.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.90.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $283,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,559.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 3,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $163,381.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 472,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,117,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,419,000 after acquiring an additional 114,490 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 341,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,237,000 after acquiring an additional 134,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,834,000 after acquiring an additional 131,460 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

