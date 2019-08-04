Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FTAI traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.54. 242,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,014. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.27 and a beta of 1.08. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs alerts:

FTAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.