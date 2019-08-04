Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 12.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

NYSE FTS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.62. The company had a trading volume of 353,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,611. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.344 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.16%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTS. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. CIBC reissued an “average” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Veritas Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Fortis by 40.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,480,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,250,000 after buying an additional 3,314,547 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fortis by 3.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,625,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,897,000 after buying an additional 304,290 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Fortis by 14.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,234,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,323,000 after buying an additional 648,264 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Fortis by 7.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,619,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,912,000 after buying an additional 178,476 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Fortis by 144.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,651,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,046,000 after buying an additional 976,119 shares during the period. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

