Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-$0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $525-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $524.10 million.Fortinet also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.23-2.26 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on FTNT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fortinet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortinet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.57.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of FTNT traded up $7.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,659,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,841. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 76.15, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.78.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.28. Fortinet had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $94,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,316.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $2,817,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,388,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,945,435.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,572 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,585. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.