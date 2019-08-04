Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $120.89

Foresight Solar Fund Ltd (LON:FSFL) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.89 and traded as low as $115.50. Foresight Solar Fund shares last traded at $115.67, with a volume of 194,736 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $631.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 120.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 45.14 and a quick ratio of 45.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a GBX 1.69 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Foresight Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $1.65. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. Foresight Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.60%.

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

