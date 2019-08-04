Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,393 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Foot Locker worth $6,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 264.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 477 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FL stock opened at $39.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 32.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.72.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

