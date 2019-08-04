Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $990.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Flowserve updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.05-2.20 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.05-2.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FLS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,553,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.17. Flowserve has a one year low of $35.88 and a one year high of $56.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

In related news, insider John Lenander sold 5,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $284,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at $817,133.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Flowserve by 22.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Flowserve by 0.8% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 32,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at about $462,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 2.1% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,788,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,413,000 after buying an additional 37,593 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Flowserve from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.54.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

