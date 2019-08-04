Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $59.00.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Five9 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.31.

NASDAQ FIVN traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,916. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.16. Five9 has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 386.87 and a beta of 0.56.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $77.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five9 will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Burkland sold 44,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $2,639,900.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,297.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 91,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $4,300,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 662,149 shares of company stock worth $33,659,357 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 14.9% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 774,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,935,000 after buying an additional 100,234 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth approximately $3,988,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 115,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,125,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 22,715 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 27.9% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

