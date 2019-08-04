Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.89.

FIVE traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $109.23. 1,354,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,761. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $148.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $364.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.28 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $924,313.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,309,809.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Five Below by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 37,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Five Below by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

