Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Trimmed by Fayerweather Charles

Fayerweather Charles lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 4.1% of Fayerweather Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fayerweather Charles’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 195,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 9,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $1,885,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,429 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 371,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,038,609.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,300 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $106.00 target price on shares of Fiserv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.75.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.32. 4,272,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,345,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.56. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $107.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 53.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

