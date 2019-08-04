FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.25

FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26.

About FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY)

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

