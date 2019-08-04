First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP) Shares Sold by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,865 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $520,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF stock remained flat at $$49.94 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,126. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.42. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $46.05 and a twelve month high of $57.73.

