First Quadrant L P CA Sells 24,657 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,657 shares during the period. CSX accounts for 0.6% of First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,316,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,084,083. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $58.47 and a 12-month high of $80.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.10.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CSX to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.13.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.