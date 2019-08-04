First Quadrant L P CA Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 11,105 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 0.8% of First Quadrant L P CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.0% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,017 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.8% during the second quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $174.06 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,329,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,827. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $128.08 and a 52-week high of $180.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

