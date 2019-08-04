First Quadrant L P CA Lowers Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Chemed were worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 184.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemed during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemed during the first quarter valued at $60,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George J. Walsh III sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $211,132.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,688.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.67, for a total transaction of $1,990,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,846,307.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chemed to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Chemed from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.75.

Chemed stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $408.30. 87,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $369.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $260.03 and a 12-month high of $411.11.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $473.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 35.63%. Chemed’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.06%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

