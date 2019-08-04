First Quadrant L P CA Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1,394.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVR. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth $86,433,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth $2,767,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth $5,398,000. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $3,580.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3,642.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $3,500.00 to $3,725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $3,467.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,508.80.

In other NVR news, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,296.00, for a total transaction of $3,296,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,158 shares in the company, valued at $17,000,768. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 7,100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,298.44, for a total value of $23,418,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,478,214.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,520 shares of company stock valued at $70,869,876. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVR traded up $16.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,404.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,014. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,040.71 and a one year high of $3,582.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,397.74.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The construction company reported $53.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.87 by $8.22. NVR had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $49.05 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 206.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.