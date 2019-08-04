First Quadrant L P CA Buys 42,134 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,134 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA owned about 0.07% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,204,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,614,000 after purchasing an additional 589,211 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,614,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,619,000 after purchasing an additional 358,290 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 113.6% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,708,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,908,000 after buying an additional 908,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,158,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 958,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,066,000 after buying an additional 606,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

AIV stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.23. 2,100,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,770. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 52 week low of $41.28 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 98.61% and a return on equity of 49.58%. The business had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

In other news, insider Miles Cortez sold 6,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $312,111.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,124,362.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

