First Quadrant L P CA Boosts Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 76.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,282 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA owned 0.14% of Silgan worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Silgan by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Silgan by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 653,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,438,000 after buying an additional 24,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Silgan by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after buying an additional 25,123 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Silgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Silgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Anthony P. Andreacchi sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $111,609.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Silgan stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $29.85. The stock had a trading volume of 328,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,440. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

