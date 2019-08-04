First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FIBK. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $47.00 price objective on First Interstate Bancsystem and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on First Interstate Bancsystem in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.98.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.35. The company had a trading volume of 165,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 1-year low of $34.61 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This is an increase from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.47%.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter I. Wold purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $37,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,707 shares in the company, valued at $140,161.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,476,000 after purchasing an additional 72,720 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 299,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

