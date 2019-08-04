FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) PT Lowered to $15.00

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the information security company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded FireEye from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of FireEye in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FireEye from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. FireEye presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.49.

Shares of FireEye stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $13.76. 4,946,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,699,301. FireEye has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.15.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information security company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 20.23% and a negative net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.45 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $48,507.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,762,772.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Travis M. Reese sold 15,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $229,399.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 885,325 shares in the company, valued at $13,005,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,229 shares of company stock worth $298,938 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in FireEye by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,087,909 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $17,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,199 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,357 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 28,801 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,204 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

