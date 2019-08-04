FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.84

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.84 and last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 230079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

FEYE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $19.00 price objective on FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.49.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.87.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information security company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 20.23% and a negative net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.45 million. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FireEye Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $48,507.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,762,772.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Travis M. Reese sold 15,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $229,399.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 885,325 shares in the company, valued at $13,005,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,229 shares of company stock worth $298,938. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in FireEye during the second quarter worth $1,187,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in FireEye by 10.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 377,900 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FireEye by 263.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,465 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 43,824 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in FireEye by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 897,756 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $13,296,000 after acquiring an additional 23,004 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

