Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Finjan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.25.

Get Finjan alerts:

NASDAQ:FNJN remained flat at $$2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 43,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,254. Finjan has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Finjan will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Finjan by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,207,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 81,697 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Finjan by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 56,853 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Finjan by 243.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 739,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 524,118 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its holdings in Finjan by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 319,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Finjan by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 301,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Finjan Company Profile

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Finjan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finjan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.