Financial Consulate Inc. Sells 80 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Financial Consulate Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 798.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 124,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,520,000 after acquiring an additional 110,246 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,566. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $164.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.