Financial Consulate Inc. Has $20.22 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Financial Consulate Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,104 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 9.1% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Financial Consulate Inc. owned about 0.11% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $20,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 114,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 135,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,131,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,793. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.98.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

